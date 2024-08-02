All set for Muntu The Living Proof’s star-studded album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Ethel Ncube

The excitement is palpable as 10-year-old musician Bamphamandla Moyo prepares to launch his debut album, Living Proof, tomorrow at Ndolwane Business Centre, Matabeleland South Province.

This event marks a significant milestone for the young artiste who aims to make a strong impression in the music industry. Originally scheduled for Ndolwane Secondary School, the launch has been moved to the Ndolwane Business Centre grounds, which have been secured and prepared for the occasion.

Makeshift stages have been erected to accommodate the anticipated crowd. Known by his stage name “Muntu The Living Proof”, Moyo will share the stage with renowned Maskandi and Rhumba acts including Insimbi ZeZhwane, Zinjaziyamluma, Ndux Jnr, Acuz Pender, Lover Guy, Bryan Awa and Mnyama Boys.

The album, produced in South Africa by Godonga Dlamini at Army Dog Studios, features tracks, King of Bling, Trap It, Chill Nigga, Thakunathatha, Asifuni Bangane and the title track. Moyo’s mother and manager, Maria Moyo, expressed her enthusiasm for the launch.

“We’ve made sure to pay all the artistes who’ll perform. We wanted to create a star-studded line-up for this special day and kick off my son’s career on a high note,” she said. Although Moyo is a hip-hop artiste, the diverse line-up reflects the popular genres in the Bulilima district.

Maria Moyo also shared the story of her son’s early start in music. “Muntu started singing at three years old. He didn’t speak until then and his first words were singing ‘Lion of Juda’. We were amazed that he could sing before he spoke.

“He began writing his own songs, claiming he dreamt the lyrics. This album is proof that dreams can come true,” she said. “Muntu hopes to use his music to support orphans and provide for their needs,” she added.

Artiste, Ndux Junior, who will perform at the launch, highlighted Muntu’s potential. “Muntu is a promising young talent. This is a great opportunity for him to showcase his abilities. He’s fortunate to have a supportive community that understands him. We wish him all the best in his musical journey,” Ndux Junior commented.

Local businessman, Mthokozisi Ndlovu praised the launch, emphasising the importance of parental support for children’s talents. “It’s inspiring to see how Muntu’s parents have supported his music career. This serves as a valuable lesson for other parents to nurture their children’s dreams,” Ndlovu said.