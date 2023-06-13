All set for Mutupo-Isibongo Matabeleland North edition

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE stage is set for one of Zimbabwe’s exciting golf tournaments, Mutupo-Isibongo Championship, which will be coming to Hwange Golf Club on behalf of Matabeleland North on Saturday.

Tournament organisers are expecting a full field during the most unique golf tournament in the country. Over 50-totems have so far registered to take part in the event.

“Everything is in place and going very well and we are expecting a good tournament with quality golf,” said tournament director, Ephraim Mashingaidze.

The upcoming event will be the first inclusive tournament to be held at Hwange Golf Club after the incorporation of Zodiac Signs.

The Mukanyas are leading the order of merit with a gross total of 188 points and are followed by the Moyo totem with a gross total of 173 points. In third place, there is the Dziva totem who are one point behind the Moyos on 172 points.

The Matabeleland North edition is the fifth on the tournament’s calendar with previous tournaments having taken part at Royal Harare (Harare Province), Bindura Golf Club (Mashonaland Central Province), Bulawayo Country Club (Bulawayo Province) and Kadoma Golf Club (Mashonaland West Province).

Mutupo-Isibongo editions take part in all the provinces in the country except Matabeleland South as there is no golf course. – @brandon_malvin