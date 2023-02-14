All set for Mutupo-Isibongo season opener

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

A TOTAL of 200 players have registered to take part in the 2023 season opener of the esteemed Mutupo/Isibongo golf tournament which is set to take place at Royal Harare Golf Club on Friday.

Players set to take part are coming in from various provinces across the country.

Mutupo/Isibongo is set to have 11 editions.

“We can confirm that we have reached a staggering 200 golfers coming from various provinces in Zimbabwe to participate this Friday at Royal Harare Golf Club,” said tournament director Ephraim Mashingaidze.

Mutup Isibongo tournament will run as a league with each totem getting points from the top four players in each event.

During the tournament, golfers are encouraged to write their name, Mutupo/Isibongo and gender on their cards as these indications will assist in the allocation of scores.

The totems that will be represented in this edition include Nzou, Mhofu, Hwesa, Moyo, Shumba, Hungwe, Mukanya, Dziva, Mbizi and Gushungo among others and the defending champions are the Shiri. The tournament will run as a league with each totem getting points from the top four players in each event.

A captain will be nominated from each team to help keep time and encourage the playing partners to maintain pace of play. Surrey Abattoirs, Proton and Lake Harvest remain some of the tournament’s major sponsors and their representative.

Friday’s tournament will be followed by the Mashonaland Central event on March 25 at Bindura Golf Club. Bulawayo will host the third tournament at Bulawayo Country Club on April 29 followed by Mashonaland West on May 13 at Kadoma Golf Club.

On June 17, Hwange Golf Club will host the Matabeleland North event which will be followed by the Midlands championship on July 22 at Gweru Golf Club. Marondera Golf Club will host the Mashonaland East tournament on August 5 while on September 2, the tournament will be in Masvingo at Masvingo Golf Club. The last event will be the Manicaland tournament at Hillside Golf Club on October 28.

The finals will be played across two days on 24 and 25 November at Police Golf Club in Harare. The unique golf tournament is aimed at giving players the bragging rights arguments about which totem has better golfers in the country. – @brandon_malvin