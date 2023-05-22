All set for nationwide education curriculum review consultations

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

All is set for the massive Curriculum Review nationwide consultations spearheaded by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education tomorrow.

The Ministry is doing the consultations in a quest to improve the curriculum and provide an inclusive 21st century quality education and leaving no one behind is creating it.

In a Tweet, the Ministry posted that they value the input from Zimbabweans.

“Tomorrow is the big day. Come and join us for nationwide consultations on the education curriculum at a school near you from 8.30AM to 5PM. We value your input.”