All set for Netone 5G services launch and commissioning of Potraz tower relocated base stations

(From left) ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, ICT permanent secretary Dr Beulah Chirume and Netone CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani tour a Netone 5G base station in Boka, Harare on Tuesday (Picture by Mthabisi Tshuma)

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

STATE-owned enterprise NetOne is set to officially launch 5G services launch at an event that will coincide with the commissioning of telecommunications regulator Potraz tower relocation of base stations.

The event is set to be graced by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and will be held tomorrow afternoon at Boka in Harare South.

Entertainment after the event will be provided by contemporary music guru Jah Prayzah and legendary sungura king Alick Macheso.

Today Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dingumuzi Phuti, ICT permanent secretary Dr Beulah Chirume, NetOne chief executive officer Engineer Raphael Mushanawan, Potraz head of marketing Mrs Sibo Muteyiwa, NetOne engineers and officials, Potraz officials, Zanu PF leadership, senior Government officials and other stakeholders held a preparatory meeting at the venue of the event.

The 5G sites to be launched are 20 while 14 base stations will be commissioned and all these are dotted countrywide.

The event marks a great development of the country’s technological sector where players are adapting to the ever changing technological advancements.

More to follow

@mthabisi_mthire