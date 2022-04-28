All set for NGZ Friday Late Show

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

SIX up-and-coming artists from Bulawayo are set to perform for free at the popular Friday Late Show taking place at the Zimbabwe National Art Gallery (NGZ) in Bulawayo tomorrow.

The aim of the Friday Late Night is to showcase and fuse art and music with different experiences of creativity through fashion, film, sculpture, poetry, theatre, dance and so much more.

It is also aimed at introducing new artists to an ever-growing audience of people who may otherwise never get to experience this local magic.

Performances will come from Bhekiwe, CLT, Jiggy Flow, Donny Chords, Farai and Celine Sky and the show is scheduled for 5.30 pm.