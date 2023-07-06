All set for Nkosazana Daughter debut Gwanda gig

The Chronicle
Natasha Mutsiba
IT’S going to be a weekend to remember for those in the town of Gwanda as they will get to watch South Africa’s Nkosazana Daughter performing live at the Phoenix Tshisanyama.
This will be the Sofa Silahlane hitmaker’s first show in the mining town.
One of the organisers of the event, DJ Dee Dosh said Nkosazana Daughter is expected to touch down at the Joshua Mqabuko airport in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon and proceed to Gwanda for the show in the evening.
He said upon arrival at the venue, fans will have a rare opportunity to take pictures with the superstar.
He said preparations for the event are going on well with 60 percent of the advance tickets sold out.
Mgcini Nkolomi, who runs the Phoenix Tshisanyama said they are more than ready to host the star.
He said the venue underwent renovations in preparation for the show.
“Renovations are on course as we want to be able to host the show comfortably. All contractors have met their deadlines although some finer finishing will be done after the show.
“Lighting was tested yesterday and everything is going so well,” said Nkolomi.
Nkosazana Daughter will share the Gwanda stage with Zagoe Radge, Zhezhingtonz, MC Gibbons and Kay_Kid UMfanomsotho.
Dee Dosh said they have a lot of shows lined up for Gwanda this year as they are also working on bringing Shasha, Sir Trill, and Master KG among other South African artistes.
@TashaMutsiba