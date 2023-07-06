All set for Nkosazana Daughter debut Gwanda gig

Natasha Mutsiba

[email protected]

IT’S going to be a weekend to remember for those in the town of Gwanda as they will get to watch South Africa’s Nkosazana Daughter performing live at the Phoenix Tshisanyama.

This will be the Sofa Silahlane hitmaker’s first show in the mining town.

One of the organisers of the event, DJ Dee Dosh said Nkosazana Daughter is expected to touch down at the Joshua Mqabuko airport in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon and proceed to Gwanda for the show in the evening.

He said upon arrival at the venue, fans will have a rare opportunity to take pictures with the superstar.

He said preparations for the event are going on well with 60 percent of the advance tickets sold out.

Mgcini Nkolomi, who runs the Phoenix Tshisanyama said they are more than ready to host the star.