All Set For Nkosazana Daughter Gig

Showbiz Reporter

A DAY after thrilling fans in the border town of Beitbrigde, South African Amapiano star, Nkosazana Daughter real name Nkosazana Nolwazi Kimberly is set to perform in Bulawayo today, Saturday evening.

The 22 year-old Sofasilahlale hit-maker, will be performing at Palace Hotel. Nkosazana Daughter, is also set to perform in Gweru on Sunday. Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said : “All is place. Early birds will pay $5 for entry with the charge increasing to $10 after 8 pm. The shows dubbed “Summer Activation,” will also give local artists the platform to prove their mantle,” said Gandiwa.

The Amapioano star will be supported by local acts, the likes of by Jah Signal, Fab G, Ndunge YUT, and Jah Master).

The 22-year-old Amapiano singer has also collaborated with regional and international stars such as Master KG, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. Her performance at Palace Hotel comes a few weeks after Master KG also performed at the venue.