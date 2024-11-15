All set for NUST graduation

Peter [email protected]

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Chancellor of all State Universities, will preside over the 30th graduation ceremony of the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo today.

The ceremony is being held at the Zimbabwe International Conference Centre.

Among the graduates are Saturday Chronicle editor, Stanford Chiwanga, who is graduating with a Master’s in Strategic Communication.

He will also receive a Nust book price, SkillUp24 for second-best-graduating students in project planning, management and evaluation.

Chronicle sports writer Brandon Moyo is graduating with a Bachelor of Science Honors in Journalism and Media Studies. He is set to receive the Alpha media holding the floating trophy for best-graduating news writer.

The event marks a significant milestone for the university and its graduates as they celebrate their academic achievements.