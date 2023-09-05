All set for Nyaradzo Group UK trade fair

Business Writer

THE second edition of the Nyaradzo Group UK Trade and Investment Fair is scheduled for Thursday to Saturday at Nyaradzo House in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, England with organisers optimistic that the exhibition will result in a surge in trade.

According to the Nyaradzo Group August newsletter, the exhibition’s primary objective is to act as a pivotal hub for business concepts and transactions between individuals and companies in the UK and Zimbabwe.

The three day investment exhibition is held under the theme “Unlocking your value in Zimbabwe”.

This year, the number of exhibitors is expected to be higher than the inaugural one. Last year, six companies exhibited at the maiden UK Trade and Investment Fair.

“The 2023 edition of the UK Trade and Investment Fair will again be held and hosted by Nyaradzo Group in Letchworth Garden City. Attendance is set to exceed last year’s with even higher numbers expected.

“The fair’s previous success paid to the idea of making it an annual event and platform for exchanging ideas and a marketplace for everything Zimbabwean.”

Riding on the success of the first edition, Nyaradzo Group said the exhibition will lead to a surge in trade.

The selection of exhibitors and the areas of focus cater to the requirements of the diaspora market, it added.

“The fair will be a good place for Zimbabwean businesses based anywhere in the world to meet, invest and trade with each other. We firmly believe that the fair will lead to a surge in trade, which will undoubtedly have a favourable impact on the Zimbabwean community.

“We have again invited businesses from key sectors of the economy, where the main objective was to simplify your ability to conduct business with companies in Zimbabwe.

Additionally, this event provides a chance for diaspora members to identify any challenges they encounter and share ideas on improving trade, both on a corporate and individual level.”

Last year’s event attracted exhibitors in textiles, financial services, construction and real estate sectors.