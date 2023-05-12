All set for Palace Hotel sponsored football tourney 

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

IT’S all systems go ahead of the HIV Prevention League Football Charity Shield Tournament finals to be held at Insukamini Primary School on Saturday afternoon.

The tournament is being sponsored by Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa with the winners set to walk away with US$500.

Five teams will battle it out for the ultimate prize.

Dynamos Bulawayo Chapter (who are the defending champions), Tshabalala FC, Spambrick FC, Palace FC, and ZPC Bulawayo FC are the teams that have made the finals.

ZPC Bulawayo FC coach Evans “Vaskqo” Ndlovu says the team is ready for the finals.

“The tournament has been quite interesting and the finals should be tough and exciting. We are grateful to the sponsor for such a tourney and also goes along with the prevention league objectives of preventing youths from substance abuse and any abuse of any nature.

“Our side is well prepared. Hopefully, we will win the tourney. We have young exciting players who can play in top leagues. The tournament is competitive and like I said before it helps a lot of the youths to be occupied and be away from the dangerous substances,” said Ndlovu.

Dynamos Bulawayo Chapter FC’s coach Obert Makurumure said: “The tournament is a welcome development. We are glad to be part of it. We are prepared and well-focused mentally. We are carrying no pressure coming to this tournament though we are the defending champions.”

[email protected]