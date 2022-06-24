All set for Pastor Barak Wavuma Experience

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GOSPEL musician Pastor Barak will tomorrow give his fans the much-anticipated physical interaction when he performs songs from his album Wavuma live at a concert slated for Bulawayo Theatre.

Dubbed “Pastor Barak Live in Concert: The Wavuma Experience” will feature Vocal Ex and other gospel artistes.

Wavuma, an album that made him popular is a unique and soul-touching project composed of seven powerful songs; Qina, Angimboni Omunye, Uthando Lwakho, Wavuma, Famba NaJesu, Umkhuleko and Bayashada.

Pastor Barak and Vocal Ex were some of the performers at the Everton Mlalazi Homecoming Concert which was held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre last month.

Taking a cue from the great performances they managed to display in the presence of Mkhululi Bhebhe, Takesure Zamar and Canaan Nyathi among others, the concert promises to be a very powerful one.

He said he is looking forward to the Wavuma Experience as it will be a fulfilment to his fans who have been yearning to see him live in action.

“I feel like I owe God, my followers and the album itself the respect it deserves because the album has done so well on radio stations and TV.

I haven’t been able to celebrate its success with fans so I’m looking forward to the event as this has been long overdue.

“Actually, the title track’s declaration won’t be fully complete without giving it this respect.

The Wavuma Experience is not only a concert but a time to give glory back to God Almighty,” said Pastor Barak.

He urged gospel music lovers to come in their numbers as he will take time to mingle with them.

“It’ll also be a time to meet my fans live and share my Wavuma Experience with them.”

“It’s my wish that this album becomes a good foundation so that I’m able to make a difference to my society once my brand is valued,” added the artiste.

Pastor Barak is unstoppable and reminds many of the of Baba Charamba and Blessing Shumba among others.

His dominance has been shown through the video for Wavuma that is doing well on the national broadcaster ZBCtv.

The visuals have been showcased on programmes that include The Beat, Zitshisa Zinjalo Alumbwe Leza and on The Zone. – @mthabisi_mthire

