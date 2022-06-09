All set for Plumtree DJ Yugoe’s birthday bash

Breaking News
09 Jun, 2022
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PLUMTREE town is set to be ablaze on Saturday as one of the border town’s top DJs, DJ Yugoe is hosting his birthday bash.

The gig will be held at Chicken King and the birthday boy is set to share the stage with Skaiva, Kead Wikead, Crazy Dee, Maba, Zet Factor, Que Movement and Babongile Sibanda.

“People should expect high-quality entertainment from some of the best DJs in the country. We’ll be starting at 2pm so that we end the event before curfew.  Because Yugoe is a DJ, we deliberately made sure that the line-up consists only of DJs.

“Their sets will be recorded and posted on YouTube for those who can’t attend. We’ll also do a live broadcast on Facebook,” said organisers of the event, Toundtainment in a statement.

“Taking note of the weather, we’ve secured a closed arena venue where we’ll have heaters and a VIP area.”

A Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Outstanding Club DJ, DJ Yugoe is a force to reckon with in the industry with his birthday parties always being a highlight in the town. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

