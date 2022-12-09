All set for Queens international blackball tournament

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

PREPARATIONS have intensified for one of the biggest pool competitions in the country, Queens International Blackball Tournament which is set to be held at Queens Sports Club on Saturday and Sunday.

The 64-member tournament has attracted the finest players from all over the African Continent. A total of 30 foreigners and 34 locals will battle it out for the top honors.

The Zimbabwean side will be led by the celebrated Black Ball Challenge Bulawayo based player, Stephen Paswani. A total of seven players from Uganda, 14, five and four that hail from Zambia, Botswana and South Africa respectively will take to the tables in the two-day event.

Registration for the tournament is pegged at US$50 and the winner will pocket US$2 000 while the runner up will get US$1 000. Position three will go home US$700 richer while fourth place will get US$400. Positions five to eight will each pocket US$100.

The draw for the matches will be conducted tonight (Friday) at 1900hrs at a venue yet to be announced.

During the course of this year, Queens Pool Academy played host to Zimbabwe Women Pool Association competition, National Elite Players Association of Zimbabwe (NEPAZ), MAYEZ, Bulawayo Under 21 and BPA Cup tournaments among others.

– @brandon_malvin