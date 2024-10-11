 All set for Spirit of Praise concert

Mthabisi Tshuma, Natasha Mutsiba,Showbiz Reporters

A gospel frenzy has gripped Bulawayo as one of the year’s most anticipated events, the Spirit of Praise Concert Volume 10, is set to light up the Harvest House International Conference Centre this Sunday.

The concert will feature a stellar line-up of renowned local and international gospel artistes, including Dumi Mokgokstad, Benjamin Dube, Everton Mlalazi, Omega, Mpumi Mtsweni, Takie Ndou, Sindi Ntombela, Cannan Nyathi, and Mmatema.

Bulawayo will be proudly represented by Vocal Ex, Eleana Makombe, and Harvest Music. Minister Suku Luphahla, head of Harvest Music, expressed her excitement and highlighted the extensive preparations underway.

“We’re incredibly excited about the upcoming concert. We’ve been practicing diligently to deliver a perfect performance. We’ll be performing songs from all of our albums, and we truly hope people will enjoy the ministry on the day,” said Luphahla.

She emphasised the significance of the event, calling it a family-friendly experience.

“It’s going to be something extraordinary. Bulawayo is going to be on fire! We want to give the city a concert to remember, where people can come and enjoy with their families and friends,” she added.

Beyond entertainment, the concert is also viewed as an opportunity for evangelism.

“We expect this concert to minister to lives because we understand and appreciate that these events are a form of evangelism. As ministers come from South Africa, Harare, and locally, we believe they’ll stir the atmosphere and touch the hearts of many,” said Luphahla.

– @mthabisi_mthire