All set for Star FM listeners’ awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE stage is set for the fourth edition of the Star FM Listeners’ Choice Awards taking place tomorrow at the Zimpapers Radio House Gardens in Harare.

The awards are part of Star FM’s 10th-anniversary celebrations, with the theme “#Ten It Up” being in line with the station’s “#XtremeRadio” theme for this year.

V Candy and Ndumiso “The Skywalker” Dube will host the event, which will be exclusive to invited guests. It will be streamed live for the public on the Star FM Facebook page.

The headline sponsor is Fossil Agro with individual awards being sponsored by Chicken Inn, Farm and City and Impala Car Hire.

The awards poster boy, Nutty O is one of the most nominated artistes with other notable nominees being Roki, DJ Zandimaz, Asaph, Msiz’kay, Mawiza, Freeman and Feli Nandi.

Star FM head of programming, Steve Vickers said they are geared to host the event that will be special as they will be celebrating 10 years of broadcasting as well.

“It’s a very special edition for us as we’re also celebrating 10 years of game-changing radio. The event will be spectacular. Besides the 18 main categories, we will be honouring 10 artistes that have grown with Star FM over the years — artistes that we have helped to become household names.

“Also, the event will see performances from 10 artistes that we think are rising stars.”

Below is the full list of Star FM Listeners’ Choice nominees:

BEST GOSPEL SONG CATEGORY

a) Mambo Dhuterere Feat Zolasko – Hamen Hlebana

b) Breeze Music – Masaisai

c) Janet Manyowa Feat Takesure Zamar – Mutsvene

d) Everton Mlalazi Feat Minister Mahendere – Pfugama Unamate

e) Jonah Chivasa Feat Takie Ndou – Shh

2. BEST COLLABORATION CATEGORY

a) Nutty O Feat Kae Chaps – Be My Girl

b) Roki Feat Koffi Olimide And Rayvanny – Patati Patata

c) Gemma Griffiths Feat Nutty O & Asaph – +263

d) Tamy Moyo Feat Souljah Love – Rudo

e) Mambo Dhuterere Feat Zolasko – Hamen Hlebana

3. ALBUM OF THE YEAR CATEGORY

a) Nutty O – Mustard Seed

b) Tamy Moyo – Bvudzijena

c) Freeman – Robbery

d) Ex Q – Verified Milestone

e) Jah Prayzah – Gwara

4. BEST AFRICAN POP SONG CATEGORY

a) Zoe Lerae – Nhema

b) Tocky Vibes – Nhema

c) Herman – Fantastico

d) Ex Q – Nezvangu

e) Jah Prayzah – Svovi

5. BEST PRODUCER CATEGORY

a) Dj Tamuka

b) Levels

c) Sunshine

d) Oskid

e) Solyd The Plug

6. BEST DUO OR GROUP CATEGORY

a) Diamond Boys – Kudawashe

b) Fusion 5 Mangwiro Feat Mwenje Mathole And Denilson Musekiwa – Kuhope

c) Zimpraise Feat Jah Prayzah – Zvikomborero

d) Breeze Music – Masaisai

e) Purple Pride Feat Leonard Zhakata – Musandikanganwe

7. BEST NEWCOMER CATEGORY

a) Ropa Sakala

b) DT Bio Mudimba

c) Kae Chaps

d) Feli Nandi

e) Nicky Genius

8. BEST FEMALE ARTIST CATEGORY

a) Gemma Griffiths

b) Tamy Moyo

c) Janet Manyowa

d) Zoe Lerae

e) Feli Nandi

9. BEST MALE CATEGORY

a) Nutty O

b) Freeman

c) Holy Ten

d) Roki

e) Mambo Dhuterere

10. BEST SONG BY A ZIMBABWEAN IN THE DIASPORA

a) Nox – Stay With Me

b) Dj Zandimaz Feat Nhlanhla And Nutty O – Ngifuna Wena

c) Julian King – Ndomudawo Mwari

d) Valee Music – Ngokwakho

e) Audius Mtawarira – Lovers

11. BEST HIP HOP SONG

a) Holy Ten – Wakatuka Amai

b) Takura – Push To Start

c) Jnr Brown – Baba Bona

d) Crooger Feat Poptain – Handidi

e) Asaph, Msizkay And Mawiza – Back To December

12. BEST SONG OF THE YEAR CATEGORY

a) Nutty O – Handipere Power

b) Souljah Love – Simudza Gumbo

c) Tamy Moyo Feat Souljah Love – Rudo

d) Freeman – Pombi

e) Roki Feat Mr Brown And Leon – Screenshot

13. BEST RNB SONG CATEGORY

a) Nyasha David – Ndoda

b) Jah Prayzah – Nyeredzi

c) Roki – Uchandifunga

d) Fusion 5 Mangwiro Feat Mwenje Mathole And Denilson – Kuhope

e) Bryan K Feat Anita Jaxson – Pandiri

14. BEST HOUSE/AMAPIANO CATEGORY

a) Diamond Boys – Kudakwashe

b) Roki Feat Mr Brown And Leon – Screenshot

c) Nicky Genius – Marambadoro

d) Dj Zandimaz Feat Nhlanhla And Nutty O – Ngifuna Wena

e) Anita Jaxson – Higher On Your Love

15. BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG CATEGORY

a) Nutty O – Handipere Power

b) Freeman – Gomba

c) Souljah Love – Simudza Gumbo

d) Poptain – Before

e) Natasha Muz – Fake Friends

16. LISTENERS CHOICE SONG OF THE YEAR CATEGORY

a) Nutty O – Handipere Power

b) Freeman – Pombi

c) Souljah Love – Simudza Gumbo

d) Mambo Dhuterere Feat Zolasko – Hamen Hlebana

e) Roki Feat Mr Brown And Leon – Screenshot

17. BEST SUNGURA CATEGORY

a) DT Bio Mudimba

b) Mark Ngwazi

c) Tindo Ngwazi

d) Gift Amuli

e) Tete Pipilo