All set for the Farmers, Business and Community Trophy

Nkosilathi Sibanda,Online Writer

NYAMANDLOVU District Football Association (Nyadifa) is set to play host to the Farmers, Business and Community Trophy challenge set for Saturday and Sunday.

All the 13 teams in the football league will take part in the tournament. A few netball teams from the area have also been invited to compete.

The games will be played at the Zimbabwe Republic Police Nyamandlovu Grounds.

The football teams that have so far played 14 games in the league competition are Makhokhomba Pirates, Siyabangena, Brave Lions, Nyamandlovu FC, Ihlosi FC, Amabhubezi, Hilltop, NFC Chiefs, United Forces, Kennellys, Shinning Stars, New Stars and Red Horn.

With Nyamandlovu FC being the log leaders, they are tipped to be contenders of the trophy together with second placed Shinning Stars.

But, being a trophy challenge, it is expected that any team can take the honours at the weekend.

Nyamandlovu District Association president Smart Moyo said they organised the tournament as a way of motivating teams in their league.

“This weekend we have invited all our 13 football league sides under Nyamandlovu District Football Association to the Farmers, Business and Community Trophy.

“We have realised the need to have as many of these tournaments so that players get the feel of competing outside the normal league. In this way we are motivating them to do their best,” said Moyo who is a former Highlanders FC goalkeeper on either side of Independence.

Moyo said the tournament has support from the Nyamandlovu farmers and the business community.

“The teams would like to thank every business person, farmers and villagers that contributed to the success of the running of the league. We are grateful for the support extended to this tournament. That’s why we named it after them. May God bless their endeavours.”

Participating teams have been urged to adhere to football rules and to also advise their fans to desist from violence.

Follow on Twitter: @NkosieLegend