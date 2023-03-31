All set for the Yanos Fest Kasi Experience 2.0

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER successfully hosting the first Yanos Fest Kasi Experience late last year, event curators Group Therapy and Nu-Age Event are back with the second edition at The Krugers Chillspot in Pumula South on Saturday.

The managing director of Group Therapy, Vuyisile Ndlovu, told Chronicle Showbiz that everything is set and party goers will have a lot of options to choose from.

“Preparations are going quite well. We are now guided by a yearly roadmap, making it much easier to identify key elements of our experience and bring them together. Music wise, patrons should expect variety. It is an AmaPiano Festival, but we cater for all tastes, so our dynamic and versatile line up will dilute their sets with a bit of Afrotech and House, among other genres. People should expect a hype squad of talented MCs and dancers as well to keep the crowd amped up and there will be car exhibitions and good food,” said Ndlovu.

He explained the reasons behind the expansion of the Festival which has seen The Venue With A Twist being its perennial home.

“We decided to expand to eKasi as a form of community outreach and stakeholder engagement. Music culture is very rich in these parts of town, so we figured that if our patrons are willing to make a trip across town to The Venue With A Twist, then surely the least we could do was match that energy in reciprocation by bringing a few shows to them.

“Another motivator was in keeping with the Yanos Fest mandate of providing a platform of exposure for unknown talent, and you will notice this in how we have quite a number of kasi DJs and acts on our line-up. We chose to partner with Kruger Chillspot because we felt that it meets our expectations and standards. There is ample parking, clean facilities and great aesthetics. In partnership with Turvel, a shuttle service provider, our patrons will get to the venue in style.,” he said.

Amapiano lovers should expect entertainment from a plethora of resident DJs and local acts.

Ndlovu stated that there will be one more Kasi Experience this year at an unspecified date and location.

In the past, Group Therapy has curated events inclusive of the Street Hood Festival, Urban Street Wear, and the Groovers and Chillers. – @MbuleloMpofu