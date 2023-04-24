All set for Transform Africa Conference

ICT Minister Dr Jenfam Muswere (right) with his his deputy Dingumuzi Phuti (left) and Potraz director Dr Gift Machengete at the Transform Africa Summit venue in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube

INFORMATION, Communication Technologies, Postal and Couriers Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere says preparations are advanced for the 6th edition of Transform Africa Summit which kicks off in Victoria Falls on Wednesday 26 April.

The conference ends on 28 April.

Heads of State are expected to arrive between today and 26 April.

The Minister who is already in Victoria Falls with his deputy Dingumuzi Phuti, said up to 10 Heads of State are expected at the summit which rubber stamps Zimbabwe’s digital economic agenda which

also feeds into Vision 20230 implemented through the National Development Strategy 1 and Africa Union Agenda.

“I am doing a final inspection today as we ensure that we have a successful Transform Africa Summit 2023. As for today the most important part is to ensure that we finalise preparations, nothing is outstanding, and all equipment is here.

“As we speak right now pre-sessions and committees are in full swing to ensure the summit becomes a success. The Transform Africa Summit we are hosting from 26 to 28 April will bring at least six to 10 Heads of State, plus 40 ministers, captains of industry and innovators from

across the globe. Other delegated Heads of State are on their way and we are expecting them to start arriving from today until 26 April,” said Dr Muswere.

More than 100 countries from across the globe will be represented by various ICT experts.

Around 3 000 delegates are expected for the TAS to be held at Elephant Hills Resort grounds where tents have been pitched.

Inside the main conference tent, chairs have been set while workmen were on April 24. busy setting up the stage.

People were putting final touches on several other smaller tents while accreditation of delegates has already started at a separate hotel across town.

The summit is being held for the first time outside Rwanda which hosted the previous five editions and by hosting the event, Zimbabwe places itself in the right position in the 4th industrial revolution as the country works hard to achieve its national goals through utilisation of ICTs.