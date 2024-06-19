All set for Tug of War continental championship

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

All is set for the Tug of War African championships set to take place in the resort town of Victoria Falls this weekend from 20 to 23 June.

The competition which was last held in Transvaal, South Africa last year, will see about 50 teams, both male and female, from South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia as well as a number of teams from across Zimbabwe converge at the Victoria Falls Council grounds for the championship.

Marketing Team Leader for the African Championships Organising Committee Mr Charles Muyambi said despite limited resources due to lack of sponsorship, it was all systems go.

“We have number of countries that have already confirmed attendance including South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania and Ghana. Ghana will be jetting in on Wednesday. We have not gotten any corporate assistance or sponsorship so we will run this from subscriptions by teams. It’s difficult but that is the only option,” said Mr Muyambi

He said training of coaches and judged will take precede the competition on Friday before the games commence on Saturday and Sunday.

“For Men 2 categories will be played 720 and 640 kg then for Women 560 and 520kg.We will also have the Mix category at 580kg which is also known as 4×4