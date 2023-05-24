All set for UB40 gig

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THEY conquered the world with their contemporary reggae and pop sound laced with lyrics of liberation from economic oppression and that made them a household name.

UB40 (short for Unemployment Benefit, Form 40) tightened its grip on the music scene, touring the world and delivering top-drawer live performances, and now, for those who attended their maiden performance in Zimbabwe in 1982, it will be déjà vu as they are set to perform for the second time in Zimbabwe at Old Hararians Sports Club in the capital city tomorrow, Africa Day.

Event organiser Walter Wanyanya of Ngoma Nehosho Promotions expressed excitement at hosting the British band featuring former founding member, Ali Campbell.

“We’re set and ready to welcome UB40 featuring Ali Campbell to Harare for a show that will go down in history as iconic.

This event has been in the making for a couple of years. The pandemic delayed it, but we’re happy and super excited to finally have this legendary band in Zimbabwe,” said Wanyanya.

Local artistes Mimmie Tarukwana, Sylent Nqoe, DJ Chiweddar, and The Voice South Africa 2017 runner-up Josh Ansley will flank the British outfit.

“I’m looking forward to watching the four local opening acts, DJ Chiweddar on the decks, Mimmie Tarukwana on Keys, Josh Ansley with his band, Sylent Nqo and his band of brothers doing their thing on stage.

“The opening acts are young Zimbabwean musicians who we believe have so much to give through their creativity. As Zimbabweans, we have many reasons to celebrate and this show is going to bring us all together to simply celebrate life through music,” Wanyanya said.

The Red Red Wine hit-makers have split up and reformed numerous times in the past, which contributed to the growth of UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.

The name UB40 featuring Ali Campbell was subsequently adopted after Campbell and late founding member Astro disbanded and began their individual careers.

UB40 has delivered ear-splitting singles over the years and has enormous global appeal.

They have become one of the most renowned bands in the reggae industry thanks to songs like Red Red Wine, One in Ten, Kingston Town, and Homely Girl. – @MbuleloMpofu