All set for Vic Falls Carnival

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

The stage is set for the acclaimed Vic Falls Carnival that kicks off today at the Elephant Hills Resort. The resort town is already a hive of activity as merrymakers started trickling into the city on Thursday.

Event organisers who arrived in the city much earlier have assured fun lovers of a memorable event.

DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Sha Sha, Nutty O, K’Chinga, Takura, Asaph, Master KG, DJ La Timmy, DJ Colastraw, King Her, Djembe Monks, Gemma Griffiths, Ngoma Ingoma and Flying Bantu are expected to rock crowds over three days.

More fun activities in the form of boat parties that will feature performances from renowned artistes from Zimbabwe and South Africa have been added.

The cruises will be graced by Boity Thulo who will be promoting her sparkling fruit beverage brand.

An “All White Peachy Affair” private pool party has also been organised with the popular Munch n Sip that is hosted in Bulawayo set to make an appearance.

Festival director, Craig Bright said all is in place for the event that has attracted people from across the Southern African region.

“Our artists are from across the Southern region so we’ve attracted fans from different countries which shows the carnival’s diverse offering appeals to many,” he said.

The event will not be the same this year as the world is still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. Quizzed on the measures that are being taken to ensure that this event does not become a Covid-19 hazard, Bright said: “We’ll certainly stick to the Government rules and regulations regarding this.

Things are changing daily, but whatever is required, we’ll strictly adhere to during the carnival. We advise everyone to get vaccinated before they arrive in Vic Falls and if not, we’ll certainly need a negative PCR test within 48hrs of their arrival.

There’ll be sanitation points situated all through the carnival.” He said this year’s edition is special as they are celebrating their 10th anniversary so “they are throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the event.”

On the artiste lineup, he said there will be a surprise act on May 1.

The popular train and bush party will not be held this year, but organisers have assured patrons that the activities they have planned will keep people busy and well-entertained.

“We’ve decided to keep everything at the Elephant Hills Hotel, so we have three full nights of entertainment on a big stage with the best sound and lighting in the country – the only way to experience your favourite artistes of this calibre.

We also have two sunset cruise parties we are hosting on the Zambezi Explorer and then a Sunday lunch party at the Look Out Deck with a party brand from South Africa called ‘Kunye’ which means ‘Together’,” said Bright.

He added that they are looking forward to hosting patrons at their new home – Elephant Hills Resort.

“The venue is on the beautiful Zambezi River with incredible views. It’s also close to the sunset cruise boats and other incredible activities on offer in Victoria Falls.

We see more room for growth at this venue and it’s a great way to start our new journey after the long break due to the pandemic, and celebrate our 10th year.”

Victoria Falls is a world wonder so the destination naturally has a lot to offer, something that Bright encouraged people to explore.

“We’re a destination music festival that encourages our fans to explore and experience everything that the beautiful Victoria Falls has to offer by day and then to party to the incredible sounds of Africa by night.

During the day, there’s so much to see and do, from walking through the falls, a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River to swinging through the gorge on a bungee cord.

Then with Zimbabweans being one of the most hospitable people in the world, I have to encourage fans to go and experience this hospitality at all the delicious restaurants in and around the town.

“There’s incredible artwork to view and purchase from the locals and then finally, I urge people to enjoy an ice-cold fresh Zambezi lager beer at any restaurant or hotel that looks over the mighty Zambezi River.”