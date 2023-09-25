All set for White City Stars Athletics Club Championships

16.00

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

REGISTRATION for the White City Stars Athletics Club Championships will close on Tuesday with preparations for the Saturday meeting at an advanced stage.

Registration fees are pegged at US$3 for the relays, $US2 for the seniors and $US1 for the juniors.

This will be the third edition of the championships which have the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile, 3000m, 10000m, high jump and long jump on offer.

The event is sponsored by Sportszone a leading sportswear and accessories company based in Bulawayo.

White City Stars Academy founder Manuel Mpofu says they are looking forward to holding a successful competition.

“Athletes will get medals courtesy of Sportszone in the spirit of trying to motivate them to achieve their desired goals in the sport of Athletics. The club chose the Mile event to be a special one and those coming from positions one to three will get a medal plus a miniature trophy courtesy of Sportszone.

“DrugFree Zimbabwe will be also supporting the event by distributing information pertaining to drugs and substance abuse by athletes and teenagers. There will also be a one-on-one interface with the expert in trying to give information to the athletes. As usual, Econet will be there to support the cause of athletics development.

“We urge athletes to come and enjoy themselves. This is the time to see where you are in terms of your fitness levels in preparation for major events,” said Mpofu.

-@innocentskizoe