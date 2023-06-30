All set for Winter Carnival

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The 9th edition of the Winter Carnival will be held under the theme “Colour your wintery” at uMguza Yacht Club on Saturday with the aim of fighting against drug abuse.

Artistes that will take to the stage include South Africa-based hip-hop artiste Bret Rammz, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Kid MV, Outimate, Dac Daniels, Amabadmaan AkoBukawayo, Godmother, Kereng, Fuse, Slity Dumakude, Peezet Samfana, Mimms, Oxzy, GT Sane, and DJ Rocky.

Music promoter DJ Joe the OG said the carnival is a project that seeks to promote up-and-coming local performing artists and models, fashion brands and designers.

“It was established 11 years ago of which we skipped 2 years because of Covid-19,” he said.

He said for this year’s edition, they have joined in on the fight against drug abuse.

“Preparations are at an advanced level with almost everything ready for Saturday. This year, we join the campaign ‘No to drug and substance abuse’ and encourage youths to focus on their talents and stay off the streets,” said DJ Joe.

He said youths should stay focused and not let drugs take control of their lives.

“My message to the youths is to stay away from drugs and focus on your talent and to the society, please encourage and support the youths,” he said.

Bret Rammz who will be headlining the event said he is excited to be performing.

“As the main act, it will be an honour to show the young kids who’re still new in the industry how hard work and dedication pays. I think with my new releases, it’ll be easy to portray the message positively and talk to the youth about drugs and other things affecting them,” shared Bret Rammz.