All set for Worship Explosion (SA edition)

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

THE stage is set for the Worship Explosion which is set to kick off in South Africa on Saturday.

The event which is in its third edition will be held at Old Johannesburg Stock Exchange Building (17 Diagonal Street, Newton-Johannesburg) from midday with performances from local and South African artistes. These include the brainchild of the event Nathie Ignatious, Gift Elisha, Pastor Joshua, Minister Handy, Minister Stha, Joshua Flame, Casey Leona, Minister Kholwani, Sithembile Hadebe Ojoko, Minister Praiser and Minister Snqobile.

Speaking from Johannesburg, Nathie Ignatious said preparations for the event which is aimed at bringing worshippers together, are at an advanced stage.

“Everything is going on as planned for the event that unites SADC artistes. People should gear up for deep worship, fervent prayers and a life-changing experience.”

He said by next week, they will be having the final dates for the Botswana edition with Zimbabwe edition dates set to be revealed soon too.