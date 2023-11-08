All set for “Worship Moments 2”

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

WHEN Jesus returned to heaven, He left a charge for his disciples to make known the Everlasting Gospel to save souls and in Bulawayo, an army of “True Worshippers” has heeded the call, curating a salvific programme.

On November 18, Royal Priesthood Church in Bulawayo will be a spiritual Bethesda for souls as “True Worshippers” led by Simbarashe “Simba Cruz” Mpofu will steer souls to Christ.

Simba Cruz said the goal is to win souls for Christ through the ministry of music.

“The idea behind ‘Worship Moments 2’ is to use the medium of music to lead people to Christ. Music is a powerful form of worship that resonates with a lot of people so I’m excited about the programme.

“We are full steam ahead with preparations and rehearsals are well underway to make sure our set is a polished one,” he said.

Musical juggernauts in the gospel genre are set to perform and these include Mai Mwamuka, Vocal Ex, Minister Felix, and Natsisai.

The second edition of “Worship Moments” comes six months after the first was held. It was attended by Siza Mdlongwa, Minister Bongy, Taaliah, Mandie Mae, and Minister Felix.

Simba Cruz said the third installment of the initiative will be organised soon.

