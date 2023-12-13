All set for Zim Hip-Hop Awards

from left to right Asaph, ZHHA Public Relations and Communications Manager, Terry Mudiwa and Babongile Skhonjwa

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

On Friday, the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare will play host to the 13th edition of the Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA), and Bulawayo is making waves with the prominent involvement of radio personality Babongile “SaQobo” Skhonjwa and the dynamic artist Asaph.

SaQobo takes on the role of co-host, teaming up with Noble Stylz and Noxy, while Asaph adds to the excitement as part of the performing lineup in what has become Zimbabwe’s premier hip-hop awards ceremony.

Terry Mudiwa, ZHHA public relations and communications manager, assured that it all systems go for the awards night.

“We are ready to host this year’s awards, and the rehearsals for performances have been going on well. We have been impressed with what we’ve seen so far.

“Notably, we have added Pizza Hut and Posh as our new sponsors, with the former feeding artistes during rehearsals and the latter coming in as one of our dress partners. This has been good for us. It has put us at ease, knowing that more brands are willing to work with us,” she said.

Asaph will share the stage with an impressive lineup including Bling4, Ti Gonzi, Seven Cadre, Leon Mwana WaJoze, Natasha Muz, Kayflow, Mills Million, and the OCD duo of Slyme Foxx and Ice Ekxne.

This year’s ZHHA theme, “Evolution”, aligns with the global celebration of the hip-hop genre’s golden jubilee.

– @MbuleloMpofu