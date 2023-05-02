All set for Zinjaziyaluma Byo gig

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

ONE of Zimbabwe’s maskandi pioneers Zinjaziyaluma is set to host a gig in Bulawayo on Saturday following a call from fans to stage a show in the City of Kings and Queens.

The show is set to be held at the Bulawayo Theatre where Zinjaziyaluma will be supported by Godolude, Amaqaqa and DJ Mapressa.

Said Zinjaziyaluma: “I’m hosting this show as my fans from Bulawayo approached me and asked that I stage a live gig in the city as it had been a while since I hosted a show in the city. I last had a solo show in 2015 and I believe that it’s time that I honour the request by my fans.

“To ensure the gig is a hit, the line-up was carefully curated and I believe the artistes have what it takes to make the gig a success.”