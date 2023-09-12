All set in White City Stars Academy Track and Field Championships

16.00

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the White City Stars Academy Track and Field Championships slated for later this month have so far managed to tie down three partners as they seek to stage a bigger and more exciting competition.

The third edition of the competition will take place at White City Stadium on September 30.

Manuel Mpofu, founder of the White City Stars Academy says it is all systems go ahead of the competition.

“We are excited to have Econet, Sports Zone, and Drug Free Zimbabwe coming in as partners for this event. This is our third edition and we want the event to be big. We are still looking for other partners. We want to give excelling athletes certificates and medals and if all goes well, add other incentives. We will see how that goes but in terms of preparations, l can safely say we are good to go. Registration is in progress and sailing smoothly,” said Mpofu.

Events on offer are 100m, 110m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 800m, 1 500m, 3 000m, 5 000m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shot put, discus.

Entry fees are pegged at $US 3 for the relays, $US2 for the seniors, and $US1 for the juniors.

The previous editions of the competition have seen sponsorship from Zimbabwe’s former triple jump record holder Ndabazihle Mdhlongwa and Arnold Payne’s Africa Children’s Hope Foundation.

Mobile network operator Econet has also in the past chipped in with T-shirts and other accessories.

The club held its first event in 2021 which attracted more than 100 competitors from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South.

The event got even bigger last year with athletes from around Zimbabwe attending the meet.

-@innocentskizoe