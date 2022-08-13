All systems go for Chibuku Neshamwari finals

Showbiz Reporter

THE stage is set for the Chibuku Neshamwari national finals taking place at Harare Gardens today.

Ten dance groups will battle it out for the top honour.

The dance competition returns after a three-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the first provincial finals having been held on May 28.

The 10 finalists are Dedza Chitandidzo Nyau (Harare), who do the Chewa Malawi-Gulewankulu dance; Goromonzi Arts (Mashonaland East), who will fly high the Mbende Jerusarema dance; and Dzimbamabwe TD Group from Masvingo, who will showcase a dance named Majukwa.

The rainbow province of Matabeleland South will be represented by Bolamba Performing Arts with their trademark Setapa dance, while Pezhuba Pachena Dance Ensemble from Matabeleland North will put ice on the cake with their popular Nsumbule dance.

The City of Kings and Queens will present the Amabhiza dance through Unlenje Arts whereas Manicaland will present the Mbakumba dance through Dapurahunanzva group, the same as Budiriro Arts from Mashonaland West.

The Midlands Province will have their art showcased through the Malawi Gure dance to be presented by M’kango Nyau, while Guruve Marimba Arts Ensemble from Mashonaland Central will showcase the Dinhe dance.

Director and founder of Bolamba Performing Arts, Africa Mate said they are pinning their hopes on winning their first-ever national accolade through the Chibuku Neshamwari dance competition.

“We’re hopeful that we’re going to gain more experience and exposure, otherwise, we’re happy and the team spirit is high. It’s not easy to prepare for such an event because we don’t know what is ahead of us.

“Our type of dance is not common. I think that’s what qualified us for the finals. In a competition, one should expect to either win or lose, but we remain optimistic because we aim to do our best. We’re going to display what we prepared for our dance and display our culture,” Mate said.

Chakawa Trynose, the leader of the Masvingo group, Dzorira Ngoma said they are raring to go.

“We’re quite excited to be representing our group at the 2022 Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance festival. This will be our second time at the national finale and we’re hoping to snatch it this time.

“We were so thorough in our practice and very determined. We worked as a group and our choreography was just slightly ahead hence our first position in the provincial finals. Our determination to work as a group through practice and some interesting choreography emerged as a big trick. We’re so determined to win at the finals although we’re aware of the tight competition associated with this festival,” Chakawa said.

He said their group is unique because it is made up of youths who have the energy to withstand the competition.

“Another trick that is making us a unique group in Masvingo province is that we’re made up of youngsters who have the much-needed energy to withstand the competition,” Chakawa said.

Jah Prayzah and Killer T are expected to provide entertainment at the competition that is promising to be exciting as four vehicles will also be up for grabs.

“We are bringing the trophy home,” said Lucky Munzabwa, the director of Pezhuba Pachena, the traditional dance group that is representing Matabeleland North.

Despite challenges that the group encountered which included a member falling sick and having to deal with a busy schedule, Munzabwa said Pezhuba Pachena is geared to win the competition.

“So far everything has gone well and we are ready. We are travelling to Harare overnight, but we had a challenge as one of our members fell ill at the last minute. But we are bringing the trophy to Mat North,” said Munzabwa.

He said the group worked tirelessly to prepare for the finals.

“We worked tirelessly in preparation as we would knock off late busy with rehearsals. Sometimes, we would get bookings for shows meaning we had to balance shows and rehearsals, but we managed to pull through,” he said.

Pezhuba Pachena are an experienced group that has represented the province at the national finals four times before.

The winner at the national finals will pocket a whopping US$15 000 with second placed getting US$12 000 and third placed getting US$5 000.