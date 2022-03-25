All systems go for polls: Zec

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) says it is ready to conduct by-elections tomorrow and has advised voters that temperature checks, sanitisation and wearing of masks must be adhered to at all polling stations around the country.

The country embarks on by-elections tomorrow in 117 local government and 28 National Assembly seats that are up for grabs.

Bulawayo will have by-elections for two national assembly constituencies, Nkulumane and Pumula, and polling stations are in Wards, 20, 22, 23, 17, 19 and 27 at primary and secondary schools, tents, community halls and churches, among other places.

For the Local Government seats there are 114 polling stations for eight wards up for grabs.

The wards are, 8, 9, 12, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 26.

A Chronicle news crew visited some Bulawayo polling stations in Nkulumane, and Pumula yesterday and observed polling officers assisting people that wanted to check their names on the voters’ roll.

Tent polling stations already had voting booths erected in readiness for tomorrow’s vote.

Police details were also on hand to provide security.

Polling stations around the country will open at 7AM and close at 7PM.

Voters are encouraged to carry their identity documents such as national IDs or a valid passport, wear masks and practice social distancing when going to vote.

Zec spokesperson Commissioner Jasper Mangwana said all was set for the by-elections and they had roped in the Red Cross to assist with the temperature checks.

“We want to notify the public that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is ready for the by-elections.

Our polling offices have been opened for people to go and check for their names on the voters’ rolls at all the 1 990 polling stations (countrywide).

“We have partnered with the Red Cross and we want the public to know that when they go to vote, they should observe Covid-19 regulations, sanitisation, wearing of masks and temperature checks,” said Commissioner Mangwana.

He said no one will be denied the right to vote even if they have high temperatures, adding that there was no requirement to bring vaccination cards.

“Those with high temperatures will vote.

Not everyone with a high temperature means a Covid-19 case.

The Red Cross will attend to such persons.

The voter might be delayed just a bit.

No one will be denied their right to vote,” said Commissioner Mangwana.

He said vote counting will start as soon as the polling stations close.

“We shall have some preliminary results displayed in different areas such as Tsholotsho.

So most likely the results will be announced in the evening; we shall give our presiding officers time to complete their V11s in the evening, usually two or three hours after polling has closed; most probably 10PM to midnight,” said Commissioner Mangwana.

He said Zec gave the voters’ roll to all candidates and participating political parties in January and if there are any anomalies or anything, the commission is open for dialogue.