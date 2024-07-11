All systems go for the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo commemorations in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ITS all set for the late Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo commemorations at White City Stadium on Thursday with vice President Kembo Mohadi set to headline the momentous event where the key message will be anti-drugs and substance abuse.

The Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Trust is organizing the event which provides an opportunity especially for the youth to reflect on the principles, values and sacrifices of the country’s heroes and heroines that brought people together to pick up arms and fight for the country’s liberation.

The late Vice President Dr Nkomo died on July 1, 1999 he was 82.

“Its all systems go,” said the Trust chairperson, Mr Mehluli Moyo.

Today’s proceedings will start with a procession from the popular D-Square near Mpopoma High School to White City Stadium.

As of the procession, there will be various entertainment programmes by arts groups and drum majorettes until the stadium, a stone’s throw from the late vice President Nkomo’s Pelandaba home.

At the stadium, there will be further entertainment before Mr Moyo’s remarks that will be followed by welcome remarks by Bulawayo’s Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube ahead of the keynote address by VP Mohadi.

Mrs Thandiwe Nkomo Ibrahim, Father Zimbabwe’s daughter will give her vote of thanks to mark the end of the day’s proceedings.

Every year the Trust, organises and host the Joshua Nkomo annual celebrations.

The event is very important as it allows citizens to reflect on the sacrifices of the heroes and heroines that brought the freedom that people are enjoying today and will run under the theme, “Learning from the past to correct the present and determine the future.”

Moyo said the theme is inspired by the determination to join the fight against drugs and substance abuse that is affecting mostly the young people.