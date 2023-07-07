All-white party with DJ Crazy D in Gwanda on tonight

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Residents from the mining town of Gwanda and surrounding areas are in for a rare treat tonight as a newly established joint, Yellow Door will be hosting an All-white party that will feature a performance from renowned DJ, Crazy D.

The joint is located in Maphane, a few kilometres from Gwanda town.

The club manager at Yellow Door, Nqobizitha Dlamini, said revellers are in for a rare treat as they will get to see the guest DJ from Bulawayo, live in action. She will be backed by local DJs from Gwanda, Dagger and Sne.

Yellow Door which was officially opened last weekend has a bar, restaurant and Tshisanyama. It is promising to be one of the hip joints in the precinct if the launch was anything to go by.

Tomorrow, Dlamini said the venue will play host to the community’s football team super strikers after-party. – @TashaMutsiba