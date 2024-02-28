Alliance Francaise to hold an array of events in Bulawayo

Sipepisiwe Moyo

THE Alliance Francaise de Bulawayo is unwavering in its commitment to nurturing artists in Bulawayo and Matabeleland. This year, a diverse array of events awaits fans, with the added bonus of free admission.

On 29 February, there will be a special evening event. It will have live music, letters that touch the heart, and deep talks with Barbs, known as the “Emotional Alchemist”, from the Stringed Moments project.

The Stringed Moments project is based on the real-life challenges and victories of Barbs, whose real name is Barbara Kamba Nyathi.

“Barbara will tell her life stories in four parts, using heartfelt letters and music,” said Chipo Kay.

She also mentioned that these events will lead up to a big meeting about mental health.

On 8 March, things change with a mix of poetry, dance, and music called “Everything is Poetry”. This event is about how poetry is everywhere in life. Sox the Poet and WeCre8te Afrika are working with Alliance Francaise de Bulawayo to celebrate International Women’s Day and a French poetry festival.

“The event will combine poetry readings with art, dance, and music,” said Sox the Poet.

Poets performing include Keylar Justin, Cuben Voice, Nandi, Silethemba Dube, Gugulethu Matshazi Dube, Phathisa Moyo Mangena, Trybee, and Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo.