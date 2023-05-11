Alloe The Rapper describes self in debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

UP AND COMING hip hop act Alloe The Rapper (born Allois Ncube) is set to release his debut album titled Umkhondo-The Trace on May 20.

The album to be available on YouTube and Audiomack has 10 tracks laced with the tribal and traditional trap genre.

The tracks are namely Ibhubesi Elimhlophe (intro), Ayihlome, Umkhondo, Angeke Balunge featuring Scarrah, Inde Lendlela featuring Melaya Beatz, Amasiko remake featuring Ibhubesi Elimhlophe, Inkoni Yothando remake featuring Mathenge, Angeke Bang’thinte featuring Fuel and Don Sway, Kwangena Ikhosi and Stay with me featuring Elle.

“I am set to release my debut album which is centred on cultural vibes and real-life situations surrounding me.

“The album is more of embracing who I am and my journey in the art industry and outside music,” said the Matopo born and Gwanda bred artiste.

Alloe The Rapper said his role models are Sjava and Big Zulu. His music career started in 2019 when he joined the Bulawayo Voices of Victory Choir before starting a solo career in 2020.

He has released five singles in his career and these are Ngeke Balunge (debut), Imihlola, Usuku Lwenjabulo featuring Indodakazi Yesikhosini, Inkoni Yothando and Amasiko.

