Alloe The Rapper out to restore culture in album

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ALLOE-THE-RAPPER, a newbie tribal trap musician (born Allois Ncube), has released his debut album titled “Umkhondo – The Trace”.

The album, produced by Cliff Jeans, Collin Beats, Dankmoses420, and Melaya Beatz, is envisaged to ensure people abide by traditional values.

The full body of work consists of eight tracks: “Ayihlome”, “Kwangena Ikhosi”, “Umkhondo”, “Angeke Balunge” featuring Scarrah, “Inkoni Yothando” featuring Mathenga, “Amasiko” featuring Ibhubesi Elimhlophe (Remake), “Angeke Bangithinte” featuring Fuel the Don, Don Sway and Cliff Jeans), and “Inde Lendlela” featuring Melaya Beatz.

“The album is a set that describes Alloe the Rapper as an artiste and as well enhancing the restoration of our culture with the traditional feel of it.

“Through this project it is my wish that people be glued to their traditional values and always ensure that their cultures are not eroded by the technological advancement worldwide,” said Alloe-The-Rapper.

@mthabisi_mthire