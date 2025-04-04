Almasi Collaborative Arts and The Public Theater launch inaugural Zimbabwean Writer’s Retreat

Online Reporter

Almasi Collaborative Arts has launched its inaugural Zimbabwean Writer’s Retreat, a two-week program designed to nurture emerging playwrights.

The selected playwrights — Amanda Ranganawa (Mutare), Tatenda Mutyambizi (Harare), Kingsley Chinhanu (Mutare), Philani Nyoni (Bulawayo) and Rudo Mutangadura (Harare) – will work in a supportive environment designed to encourage bold storytelling and artistic experimentation.

The program is made possible with the support of The Public Theater, a leading force in American theatre.

The initiative, running from March 31 to April 12 in Harare, provides five selected writers with dedicated time and space to develop their plays and refine their creative voices.

The retreat, in partnership with New York’s renowned The Public Theater, was spearheaded by Danai Gurira, the celebrated actress and playwright known for The Walking Dead and Black Panther, who also serves as Executive Artistic Director of Almasi Collaborative Arts.

Having experienced the impact of similar retreats in the U.S., Gurira was inspired to create the same opportunity for Zimbabwean writers.

“The writer brings the indelible word to the world; it is with them that the story is born,” Gurira said.

“This retreat gives these talented creatives the chance to focus fully on their craft, and I can’t wait to see what stories emerge.”

Gurira expressed gratitude to its Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis, for his commitment to uplifting Zimbabwean voices.