Alois Bunjira wants to be Zifa president

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Caps United and national team forward Alois Bunjira has thrown his name into the 2022 Zifa presidential race, becoming the second aspirant after United Kingdom based Ellen Chiwenga.

Incumbent Zifa president Felton Kamambo, has not officially announced that he will seek a second term, but it is believed that he intends to seek another mandate to be in charge of affairs of the national game.

Bunjira took to Facebook to announce his candidature and said he has always believed that he had a lot to offer to Zimbabwe football.

“Deep down I have always believed I have a lot to offer to Zimbabwe football. I may as well take it up and contest. Yes, I am up for it 2022 it is. Football indeed needs to be sorted out guys. With the support of everyone involved, Zimbabwe football can rise again, yes, manifesto is coming soon. Let’s go for it,” reads part of Bunjira’s post.

Contacted today, Bunjira confirmed penning the Facebook post.