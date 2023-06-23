ALTCOM donates refuse bins to BCC

Justice Ndlovu

ALTCOM Private Limited, a leading company in the manufacturing of IBR roofing sheets, has donated 20 refuse bins to Bulawayo City Council to enhance environmental cleanliness.

The company’s chief executive officer, Mr Mamvura Moyo, officially handed over the consignment of refuse bins to the city council yesterday.

In his speech, he paid tribute to the council for accepting their donation and commended stakeholders in Bulawayo for supporting their business from its humble beginnings as a transport operator until its present stature.

“I would like to give a very warm-hearted thank you to the people of Bulawayo for their support dating back to our humble beginnings as a transport business which later gave birth to ALTCOM that we celebrate today,” he said.

“This humble gesture is a way of appreciating and acknowledging the support you continue to give to us as ALTCOM.

“Today we supply the market with IBR roofing sheets made to customer specifications and competitively priced for affordability.”

Ward 17 Councillor, Sikhululekile Moyo, who was representing city mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni, commended ALTCOM for the gesture saying this will go a long way in enhancing cleanliness in Bulawayo.

“One of the areas of concern in the City of Bulawayo is cleanliness and the general disregard of placing litter in a bin. It is thus an honour to stand before you today to receive bins from ALTCOM. I am proud that as one of the Bulawayo companies they have seen it fit to contribute to the development of the city,” she said.

Cllr Moyo said the refuse bins belonged to the Bulawayo community and urged members of the public to safeguard such assets to ensure their long-term use.

“It should be our collective responsibility to keep the bin safe and guard our property with pride,” she said.

“Other parts of the country and neighbouring countries are battling with cholera. There is a need for behavioural change to ensure that we do not have any cases recorded in the City of Kings.”

ALTCOM is a dynamic Zimbabwean registered company, striving to provide exceptional and quality roofing material to its existing and potential clients in Zimbabwe and beyond.

They are passionate about differentiating themselves from their competitors through producing the best quality IBR roofing sheets and Q-TILES at affordable prices for a prosperous and sustainable future.