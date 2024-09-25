‘Always prioritise safety and well-being of patients’

Peter Matika and Amos Mpofu

MEDICAL health institutions and their workers must always prioritise the safety and welfare of patients when administering treatment, which demands adherence to high levels of integrity and ethics in the discharge of duty.

The call comes on the back of public anxiety following the exposure and the recent arrest of a man ho has been masquerading as medical doctor for two years at Mpilo Central Hospital. The matter is now before the courts.

Disturbing reports of some health personnel who leave objects on patients during surgery, harsh-treatment of patients, negative attitude and delayed attention to critical patients, are some of the common public concerns across the country.

As part of efforts to raise public awareness and conscientising health workers about the seriousness of their profession, the United Bulawayo Hospitals, Mpilo Central Hospital and Ingutsheni Central Hospital yesterday organised a joint colourful event to commemorate the ‘World Patient Safety Day’.

The event is held globally on September 17 but Bulawayo organised theirs late under the theme: “Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety”.

The commemorations kicked off with a march led by the army band from the city centre up to UBH.

The event was meant to showcase the commitment of the health workers at the city’s major referral hospitals.

Representatives from the hospitals shared insights about their operations and committed to support initiatives aimed at ensuring the highest standards of care for their patients.

In his remarks, United Bulawayo Hospitals’ chief medical officer, Dr William Busumani, said integrity and prioritising the health and safety of patients was expected from all health workers.

He said receiving quality medical care that is free from errors or hospital borne infections was a fundamental right for all patients.

“This is a critical component of health care that patients have the right to receive which is free from errors, hospital borne infections and other health hazards,” said Dr Busumani.

“These interventions include but are not limited to ascertaining complete patient history, undertaking clinical examination, improving access to diagnostic information and adopting technology-based solutions,” said Dr Busumani.

He said institutions such as UBH strive to render quality care to patients through various basic tests such as temperature checks, blood pressure and blood sugar tests to detect ailments at an early stage.

“The process of caregiving has a certain degree of inherent safety,” said Dr Busumani.

He said that clear policies, organizational leadership, data to drive safety improvements and skilled healthcare professionals are essential in ensuring patient safety.

Speaking at the same event Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister of State, Cde Judith Ncube, also said patient safety must be upheld at all times at all public health institutions and by all health workers.

“World patient safety should not be over emphasized as it is the cornerstone of action to promote global health and safety. It is firmly grounded in the fundamental principle of medicine- ‘First Do No harm’,” said Minister Ncube.

“Its objectives are to increase public awareness and engagement, enhance global understanding and work towards global solidarity and action by member states to promote patient safety.”

Cde Ncube said Zimbabweans should embrace patient safety to ensure a healthy and a safe nation. She said commemorations have created a platform for knowledge and skills sharing on how to provide safety to patients.

“Thus, documentation of such information is critical as there is need to share with others even from generation to generation. More so, through the slogan ‘Get it right, make it safe’, concerted efforts such as national campaigns should be designed to empower patients and families to actively engage with health workers to improve patient safety,” said Cde Ncube.

It is my wish, ladies and gentlemen, that continued research and support programmes be undertaken on patient safety in order to ensure a safe environment for people seeking help from our health institutions,” she said.

The commemorations started off with a march from the Large City Hall to UBH led by the army band and UBH Nursing School choir as well as drum majorettes added colour to the event.