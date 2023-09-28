Amagrootman leaves audience in stitches

Scene from South Africa play Amagrootman which was showcased on Tuesday during the 2023 Intwasa Festival koBulawayo at Bulawayo Theatre

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

IN a performance that had the audience roaring with laughter, the South African play Amagrootman took centre stage at the Bulawayo Theatre during the 2023 Intwasa Art Festival koBulawayo on Tuesday.

The play, written by Solly Malaka, offered a comical take on the challenges faced by Jozi, brilliantly portrayed by local actor, Seboni Lekatse. Jozi’s predicament stems from his inability to welcome his girlfriend unless he can resolve his manhood issues.

Determined to find a solution, Jozi turns to his friends for help. One of Jozi’s friends, played by the versatile actor, Chukudu Manaka, suggests a rather unconventional remedy — a strange concoction that promises to fix Jozi’s problem. With the audience eagerly awaiting the outcome, Jozi embarks on a hilarious journey doubting if the concoction will work.

As the play unfolded, the audience was treated to a series of uproarious scenes, with Jozi encountering various obstacles and eccentric characters along the way. The witty dialogue and impeccable comedic timing had the theatre reverberating with laughter.

The talented cast, which includes yet another South African, Zondi Ndlovu, delivered stellar performances, capturing the essence of the characters and their comedic nuances. The chemistry between the actors was palpable, enhancing the overall comedic experience.

Amagrootman showcased the exceptional writing skills of the South African playwrights, who expertly blended humour with social commentary. The play explored themes of infidelity, poverty, friendship, and the lengths people are willing to go to overcome personal challenges. It also showed that men need to share their problems with each other so that they come up with solutions.

The audience, composed of theatre enthusiasts, local artistes, and festival-goers, were treated to an evening of non-stop laughter and entertainment.

Speaking after the performance, Malaka praised the play for its ability to connect with the audience and provide a much-needed respite from the challenges of everyday life.

“We man don’t talk about our problems and because of that we end up killing ourselves because of bottling things inside us. That’s why I decided to create this play to show the younger generation that they need to open up and talk about their issues.

“I want to thank the cast for doing very well. These guys are over 60 years but they have so much talent and the love they have for acting is so marvelous. To Intwasa, I want to say thank you very much for having us. Next year we will be back again for the festival,” said Malaka.

When the play ended, the audience erupted into thunderous applause, a testament to its success in delivering side-splitting humour. — @TashaMutsiba.