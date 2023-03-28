Amakhosi maintain top spot in Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association First League

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

AMAKHOSI Cricket Club have maintained first position in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) First League T20 championship after a huge 83 runs win over Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) on Sunday.

The win took them to 25 points, five clear of second placed Queens Sports Club who are on 20. In the match on Sunday, Amakhosi scored 176/8 in their 20 overs and went on to restrict their opponents to 93 all out in 12.4 overs to register their sixth win in seven matches.

Amakhosi put up a 100 runs first wicket partnership which laid the foundation for their score before Samuel Nyathi fell for 68 runs off 40 deliveries in the 13th over. His opening partner Keith Ndlovu made 34 runs off 37 deliveries as they finished as the two leading run getters. Ernest Masuku contributed 31 runs in 22 deliveries for the table toppers.

Taboka Manyalo starred with the ball for BAC, finishing with figures 4/39 in his four overs while Michael Chimedza and Thamsanqa Nunu took two scalps each.

In their defence, Amakhosi skipper Mzingaye Mdlongwa put in an amazing work with the ball taking three wickets for 23 runs in three overs while Ainsley Ndlovu took as many wickets for 25 runs in four overs. In just 1.4 overs, Cedric Dube finished with figures 2/4 while Tinotenda Maphosa had one wicket to help their team to victory.

Nunu top scored for BAC with 35 runs from 29 balls while Mandisi Moyo made 16 runs off 10 deliveries as they succumbed to their fourth defeat in seven matches.

In the other match played, Queens edged Nketa Cricket Club by 44 runs. Batting first, Tanatswa Bechani top scored with 55 runs off 40 deliveries for Queens Sports Club as they finished on 157/6 in 20 overs before going on to restrict their opponents to 113/7 in their 20 overs. Baby Benny top scored for Nketa with 33 runs off 32 balls.

In the log standings led by Amakhosi and Queens with 25 and 20 points respectively, BAC are in third place with 10 points while bottom placed Nketa have zero points.

In the Second League, BAC thumped Nketa by 92 runs. BAC were all out for 179 in 26.4 overs before going on to restrict their opponents to 87/9 in 18 overs. Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) won by walkover against Queens II.

On Sunday, log leaders Wholesale Beef Bulls won by 50 runs against Roosters Cricket Club. Beef Bulls were bowled out for 163 runs in 23.4 overs and went on to wipe out their opponents for 113 in 32.2 overs. In the other match, Gampu Lions thumped Champions Cricket Club by seven wickets after restricting them to 30/7 in 7.1 overs and going on to finish on 31/3 in 5.4 overs. – @brandon_malvin