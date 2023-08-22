Amakhosi out to maintain newfound form

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

AMAKHOSI are hoping they will maintain their new found form in this year’s edition of the National Premier League (NPL) after registering their first victory this past weekend.

Amakhosi were the only team from Bulawayo who had not registered a win after four matches. On Sunday, they managed to register a 148 runs win over Golden Bulls, a result which was welcomed by coach Thabo Mboyi.

“It’s always a good feeling to win and we hope that we will continue with the same performance and keep up the momentum. The guys are happy, the mood in camp is great and now all that we have to do is put in the hard work and continue with where we left off,” said Mboyi.

They have now moved to points and are aiming for a top eight finish which will guarantee them a spot in the T20 edition of the NPL.