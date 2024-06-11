“Amalanga Awafani”: Mzoe 7’s new single champions men’s mental health awareness

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Versatile musician Mzoe 7 is living true to his promise of releasing a single every month. His latest release, “Amalanga Awafani”, follows the May release of “Tshilamoya” and is already making waves on Channel O, featuring on The Hitlist, Collabo, and Urban Hits playlists.

This track showcases Mzoe 7’s mature musical style and features key collaborations with Thandy Dhlana and La Dee.

The song, recorded at X Studios, was produced by Seewelltone, Toohigh, and Mzoe 7 as the executive producer. The video cast includes La Dee, Mzoe 7, Thandy Dhlana, Godprovide Munikwa, Macala Nigel, and Mrs Mlauzi. Shot by Keaitse Films, the visuals depict a young man who attempts suicide after facing a series of hardships and abuse, only to be saved by a passerby symbolising community support.

Mzoe 7 emphasised the significance of this project, especially as the world recently commemorated Men’s Mental Health Month.

“I was going through a tough period in life and thought of my mother’s favourite saying, ‘amalanga awafani’, which inspired the chorus. Thandy visited the studio, and when I sang the lyrics to her, she immediately wanted to record it. La Dee also loved the idea and contributed to making it a masterpiece,” he said.

“Amalanga Awafani” conveys a message of resilience, love, and forgiveness, addressing mental health and encouraging faith. Keaitse has done a great job with the visuals, and the circulating clip sends a message to the youth, saying #notosuicide. We’ve been addressing mental health issues through #majitaletstalk, giving hope to our fellow brothers and sisters,” Mzoe 7 added.

Praising his collaborators, Mzoe 7 remarked, “Thandy and La Dee are incredibly talented. This song is close to my heart and my favourite collaboration. My mother also features in the music video, which is a great honour. It was special to include her in this project; she loved the song and its message.”

“La Dee’s contribution brings hope, emphasising trust in God in every circumstance. Thandy’s verse, filled with African proverbs like ‘k’sasa kuyizolo, Inxeba lenye indoda alihlekwa, Izandla ziyagezana,’ reflects our cultural heritage. I’m proud to use our own proverbs in this project,” said Mzoe 7. – @mthabisi_mthire