Amalevels: Behind the Nama 40m red carpet

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

WOW! What a show. The National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) bounced back after a two-year interruption, with this year’s proceedings running under the theme Zimbabwe and Beyond #AmaLevels. And it was indeed beyond amalevels.

While the reinvented calendar for 2022 kept everyone on their toes, it also provided an opportunity for celebrities and their glam squad teams to think beyond the box. However, awards season anticipation still remained high among artistes, creatives and fashion lovers.

A wealth of fresh talent from local artistes whose creations deserved the spotlight surely claimed the limelight.

With the short time allocated between the announcement of nominees in mid-January and the event scheduled for February, the fashion and designer turnout on the day was unexpected, and some may have mistakenly imagined they were at the Grammys.

Designers must have been enlivening celebrity costumes over the last week, with the close-ups changing the red carpet this year, sprinkling a more diversified, glamorous, and most of all, thrilling awards season in the process.

From 6pm, photographers from different media houses might have had too much drool to wipe as celebrities and other show attendants recorded a spike in show-stopping red carpet apparel with a bevy of additional cinema and music events on the horizon.

People surely outdid themselves!

Before we get too deep into the event, allow me to tell you about the 40-metre red carpet that stretched all the way from the gate ushering to the main venue, the Harare International Conference Centre, (HICC).

There was no better way to honour artistes who are raising the country’s flag high across numerous artistic disciplines, both domestically and beyond borders than with the famous red material which came even longer this season.

Talk about a red carpet moment, ladies get excited.

This year, history was made multiple times and on top of all of that, the red carpet fashion was a sight to see.

Rapper, Kikky BadA$$ hit the Nama awards 2022 red carpet with a performance in a jaw-dropping black spider costume. Like Lady Gaga always says “for the red carpet, baby girl do the extremes” Kikky must have subscribed.

The rapper, also known as the goddess of too much sauce, red carpet look took home all the awards in the book.

Performing a remix of Kae Chap’s Mavanga song on the red carpet, the hip-hop artiste featured the Juzi hit-maker, who made a stunning grand entrance on the red carpet riding a horse. Fans took to social media to compliment the artistes matching costumes while others agreed that Kikky was indeed the goddess of too much sauce.

In another standout look, the Khona Manje songstress Vimbai Zimuto turned up looking more like a dream in her lime green and gold long body-hugging dress with a side slit, trimmed to show some skin. The singer added a trail of lights to her hairstyle. However, fans were quick to gush over her red carpet look on social media as they described it as “a little too dramatic”.

Other exceptional turnovers were received from the likes of radio personality KVG, Lorraine Guyo, Madam Boss and many others.

Men also turned out in fashionable looks with many casting the more typical black suits to the side for the occasion while others turned to colour. There were patterned looks from public figures such as Passion Java whose outfit and social media comments are a story for another day.

Poet Obert Dube made a major statement as he turned up relevantly dressed for an arts event as he posed barefooted for pictures in a traditional animal skin costume.

Back to the main event, it was a touching experience for audiences as The Unveiled, Enzo Ishall, Kadijah, Ma9nine and Chipoko took turns to perform Soul Jah Love’s tribute medley. The late Zimdancehall icon died in February last year of diabetes.

The Unveiled, Old Mutual Amazing Voices finalists, added a religious twist to the smash track Pamamonya Ipapo that had fans singing along and dancers hot-spotting the vibrant energy across the conference centre.

Nutty O’s Handiperi Power hit indeed proved that it was not dying out of power anytime soon as it received a vibrant welcome from the audience as they sang along with him during his performance on stage.

The fast-rising artiste proved his worth by winning two of his three nominations. He was awarded Outstanding Male Musician and his album Mustard Seed was named Outstanding Album.

The young artiste also wrestled with Dorcas Moyo, Madam Boss, Tamy Moyo and Winky D for the People’s choice award. However, in this battle, Zimdancehall superstar Winky D claimed the gong.

All in all, the presenters, caterers and décor team all showed great levels of organisation. Events Evolution that was responsible for the stage did not disappoint as well.

Despite the few technical glitches experienced during the course of the event, it would be fair to allow the event organisers, NACZ, Jacaranda Media and Culture Entertainment (JMCE), to take a bow.

Commending the team behind the awards, the guest of honour, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry said the Government will continue to support local artistes so as to improve the entertainment industry. – @SeehYvonne