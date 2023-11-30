Amalima Loko sinks 200 boreholes to boost food security

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

A LOCAL humanitarian organisation, Amalima Loko, is working closely with the Government to boost food and nutrition security in Matabeleland North Province where it has drilled more than 200 boreholes and is assisting close to 600 people.

Its programmes seek to improve food and nutrition security in Zimbabwe through increased food access and sustainable watershed management.

The five-year programme (2020-2025) is being supported by the USAID/Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA)-funded Resilience Food Security Activity (RFSA) initiative, which has a bias on food and nutrition security issues.

Amalima, is IsiNdebele word for a group of people coming together to work to achieve a common goal, and Loko meaning “genuine” or “authentic” in Tonga joined to form Amalima Loko.

The programme builds on a seven-year Resilience Food Security Activity by Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture (CNFA), to sustainably improve food security and nutrition for vulnerable Zimbabwean households.

Speaking in Lupane recently, Amalima Loko chief of party Mr Dominic Grahan said the non-governmental organisation seeks to complement the Government development agenda.

He said Amalima Loko had invested in research in communities and data is available to help in the implementation of development projects.

“We work with districts and we have created robust plans that communities feel they own and contribute to. These plans have fed into the ward transformation plans that are now being used in the implementation of programmes by the Government, ourselves and other partners,” said Mr Grahan.

“It is fantastic when you are organising investment that is rooted in community priorities. We have supported these plans and 230 boreholes have been brought online with 70 000 mothers and children having been given assistance with food and nutrition support,” he added.

“Let’s be your guide, we know 618 communities incredibly well and we have their priorities and dreams.”

Mr Grahan said more than US$800 000 worth of savings had been made through loans from savings groups within communities and this has helped improve income for families in line with Vision 2030 for an upper middle-income society.

He said there are abundant resources and investment opportunities in communities in Matabeleland North and what was needed is to locate such communities and identify their needs, a database, which Amalima Loko has.

“We are working with communities and we invite investors. Many youths are seeking employment and land in Matabeleland North and we have tried to capacitate them.

“This year we built multiple skills for over a thousand young people and we are working very hard to find apprenticeships for all of them with businesses across the province,” said Mr Grahan while inviting businesses in the province to support youth initiatives.

He said there are also programmes focused on firms that want to expand into Matabeleland North to expand supply chains and opportunities.

He said Amalima Loko was committed to helping youth in all their endeavours and attracting investment into Matabeleland North.