AmandaGrace buoyed by debuting on ONE Gospel

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

Gospel musician, AmandaGrace, says it is by the grace of God that her music is now hitting international platforms.

She also feels that her new found fame is testimony that her message and music are both of high quality.

The Bulawayo based musician is buoyed by debuting on international music channel, ONE Gospel, where her song Eweh Jesu was featured on Wednesday evening. The song is off her live DVD album Under Grace that was released in July.

ONE Gospel is a 24-hour Christian music channel that has been broadcasting since November 2007 and can be found on any DStv decoder on the African continent by tuning into Channel 331.

AmandaGrace, real name Amanda Nkomo, said she has been submitting her music for a long time, but now platforms are looking for her content which is a sign that she is doing something right.

“For me it was mind-blowing and really exciting. Considering the fact that normally you submit music to platforms, but with ONE Gospel I got a message from them on my Instagram page. I had posted a clip of the music video on Instagram, directing people to my YouTube and they sent me a message asking me to use the music video on their channel.

“For me, this means that I’m now producing quality stuff that people can take and look at and say they want it. The day before ONE Gospel aired the music video, one of the songs off my album was played on a radio station from Durban and I didn’t submit my music to. I think that I’m growing as an artiste,” said AmandaGrace.

She attributes this latest achievement to the Grace of God and also her hard work.

“Its all-hard work. It comes from times that I’d practice for so many hours attending concerts to learn and to familiarise with the industry. One of the things that I thank God for people who have given me testimony, like a man from Kenya who said they saw the song on ONE Gospel and it ministered to him. It takes a lot of quality in the message, quality in the song and quality in the visuals and that’s a lot of hard work, time and sacrifice,” said AmandaGrace.

Looking into the feature, AmandaGrace said she will not release any music soon as she wants people to enjoy her album.

She said she would like to collaborate with an artiste from Nigeria, SA’s Ayanda Ntanzi and Benjamin Dube. – @bonganinkunzi