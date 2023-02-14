Amanxeba series gets rave reviews

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Award-winning filmmaker John Mabuyane has been described as one of the country’s best in the industry as his drama series Amanxeba has received rave reviews.

With a storyline based on the edge of sisterhood, he has served viewers with drama, tragedy, love, and death, leaving viewers shell-shocked by the intriguing cliffhanger endings over the past three seasons.

Award-winning actress Donna N has added ice on the cake through the role of Nompilo where she endures a lot of abuse, trauma, and pain of the character.

“It has been an emotional journey for the past three seasons. The cast and crew worked tirelessly and left the stone unturned to deliver authentic storylines and characters that are close to home and that people can easily relate to.

“I stand proud as a director and producer. Thank you team Amanxeba for your hard work this is the beginning. Thank you Percy Soko for your amazing directing skills and the rest of Roc media crew. To our fans. Thank you for your support and unending loyalty. 3ktv you granted us the opportunity to grow, explore and spread our wings high. Thank you for streaming us twice a week and renewing our contract every season. This might be the end or just the dawn of a new age. Amanxeba will be back,” said Mabuyane.

After this comment, looking at the producer’s social media posts one is left confused if Amanxeba is taking a seasonal break or if this is the end of one of the best drama series in Zimbabwe.

Mabuyane is set to release another breathtaking high school drama series this month.

