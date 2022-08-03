Amapiano Explosion for Mitre Leisure

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

AN Amapiano wave is to be the order of the day this Saturday at Mitre Leisure Centre in Bulawayo as the Amapiano Explosion will serve as a platform for upcoming wheel spinners and musicians to showcase their art.

The venue is at the Bulawayo Municipal Pool known as Borrow Street Swimming Pool.

The event powered by RichCircle, will see DJs that include Austi, PartyKrazy, Stout and KattyC with artistes such as Baraack Bhoza, Browny, Ellbee and Major Prodi performing.

The organiser of the show Kingsley Hlabathi aka KingSG said: “Amapiano Explosion First edition is based on promoting the local DJs and artistes. We have collaborated with upcoming DJs and also with those who are already in the spotlight in the city.”

KingSG said the event is set to spread to other cities and towns like Masvingo and Chinhoyi to popularise the Bulawayo craft out there.

