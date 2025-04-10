Amapiano star Aymos set to ignite Victoria Falls

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

South Africa’s Amapiano sensation Aymos is bringing the heat to the heart of the resort city of Victoria Falls this Saturday, in what promises to be an electrifying night of music, dance, and pure vibes.

No stranger to the Zimbabwean party scene, Aymos who is behind hits Fatela and Izenzo and Amabhoza has already lit up stages in Bulawayo, Gwanda, and Kwekwe, and now it’s Victoria Falls’ turn to experience the magic.

Event Manager Kudzi Matondo told Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub that Aymos maidan appearance in Victoria Falls is a festive treat for music lovers in and around the city.

“Aymos is promising fireworks this Saturday in Victoria Falls, and his fans won’t be disappointed. It’s an early Easter present for Vic Falls and the surrounding areas,” said Matondo.

The promoter added that the city has already shown love for big acts, referencing a recent successful show.

“It’s my second gig this year in Victoria Falls, first was Blaq Diamond at the end of February, and it was a vibe. People came in numbers and had a blast.”

Aymos, known for his soul-stirring vocals and infectious Amapiano grooves, might also take time to soak in the iconic majestic Falls, with some fun local activities on his radar.

With chart-topping hits and collaborations with the genre’s royalty Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, and Focalistic, Aymos is ready to turn up the volume and deliver a night to remember.